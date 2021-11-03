PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,030,000 after purchasing an additional 113,242 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 501,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,234 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.58. The company had a trading volume of 43,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,161. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $162.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.