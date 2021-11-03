Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $255.52 million for the quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Perella Weinberg Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

