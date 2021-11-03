Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Pfizer has decreased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Pfizer has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pfizer to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

