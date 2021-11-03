Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Phibro Animal Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.320 EPS.

Shares of PAHC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 80,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $902.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Separately, Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

