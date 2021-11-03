Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,347 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

PM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,423. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.13 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

