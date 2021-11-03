Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNXGF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS PNXGF remained flat at $$8.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

