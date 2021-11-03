Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $9,226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after buying an additional 326,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,147,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 42.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.