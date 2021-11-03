PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE RCS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 62,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.59. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

