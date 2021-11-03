Piper Sandler Increases Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $57.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.