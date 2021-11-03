Piper Sandler Trims Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Target Price to $4.75

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. 172,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,031. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $524.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

