Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pitney Bowes also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS.
Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 2.54. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.