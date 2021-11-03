Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pitney Bowes also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 2.54. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pitney Bowes stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

