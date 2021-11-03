Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.90

Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.90 and traded as high as $4.36. Pixelworks shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 651,644 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXLW shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pixelworks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.34.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter worth $7,092,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter worth $114,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 11.5% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 286,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

