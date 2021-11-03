Pizza (PIZZA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $205,638.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004830 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00170650 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 107.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.48 or 0.00807913 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

