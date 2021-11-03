Playcent Trading 89.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 89.4% against the dollar. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $359,242.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00050739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00236265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00099109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,626,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

