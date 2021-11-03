Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.27, but opened at $39.99. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Plug Power shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 426,055 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 97.4% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 674,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after buying an additional 332,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 29.1% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 18.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 122,215 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

