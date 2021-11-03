Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,099 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,009,000 after buying an additional 42,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day moving average of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

