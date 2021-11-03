Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,636 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Portland General Electric worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Portland General Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Portland General Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $52.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

