PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PolyPid in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 605,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PolyPid by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PolyPid by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in PolyPid by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,388. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

