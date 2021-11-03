Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Short Interest Update

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the September 30th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the second quarter worth about $127,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PHIC opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. Population Health Investment has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

