Porch Group’s (PRCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRCH. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.44.

Porch Group stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $40,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,800 shares of company stock worth $1,095,242. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 856,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

