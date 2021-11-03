Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

PSTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PSTL opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $263.91 million, a PE ratio of 276.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

