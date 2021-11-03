Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.39% of Power REIT worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Power REIT by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Power REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power REIT by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 36.35 and a quick ratio of 36.35. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.12. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $59.95.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a net margin of 59.47% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

