PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.670-$6.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.33.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.56. 13,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,359. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $131.15 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.