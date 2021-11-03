Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.85

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 4388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $671.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

