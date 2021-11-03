Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

PFBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. 877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,118. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.52.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

