Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRLD. UBS Group AG grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 126,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,033 shares of company stock worth $2,527,305. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

