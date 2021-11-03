Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Down 3.2%

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.87. 473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFC. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Premier Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,364,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Premier Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

