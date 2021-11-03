Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues Earnings Results

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Premier updated its FY22 guidance to $2.56-2.66 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.560-$2.660 EPS.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.21. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34.

Get Premier alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.