Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 69,250,541 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 69,250,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,467,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $476,734,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $298,280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $245,093,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $238,313,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

CLVT opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -147.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

