Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,332,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,186,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 15.32% of Textron worth $2,361,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Textron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Textron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Textron by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 88,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

