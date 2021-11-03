Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Farfetch worth $1,649,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after buying an additional 5,616,770 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,415 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,504,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCH. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.15. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

