Primas Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, Primas has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $3.98 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.16 or 0.00323818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.