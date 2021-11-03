Primo Water (PRMW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Primo Water has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million. On average, analysts expect Primo Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at $24,335,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $1,042,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,394,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,926,166.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primo Water stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Primo Water worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

