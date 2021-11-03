Prometeus Hits Market Cap of $307.59 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $18.70 or 0.00029715 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $307.59 million and $10.15 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00227510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00099162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

