ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 6.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $91.14 and last traded at $91.14. 17,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,149,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 10.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

