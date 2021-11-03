ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSM. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.65 ($23.12).

Shares of PSM opened at €14.77 ($17.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a one year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

