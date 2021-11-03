ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €21.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s previous close.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.82 ($23.31).

ETR PSM opened at €14.77 ($17.38) on Monday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

