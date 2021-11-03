ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBSFY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PBSFY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.