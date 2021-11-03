Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,279 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

