Proterra (PTRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Proterra has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Proterra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTRA opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Proterra has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $31.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth $312,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PTRA shares. Citigroup began coverage on Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Proterra in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

