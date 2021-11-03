Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 11.03% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $156,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

XOG stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $69.61.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.