Prudential Financial Inc. Has $139.77 Million Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,809,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,611 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $139,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $529,000.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72.

