PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Short Interest Up 28.5% in October

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PTC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after buying an additional 745,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $78,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.53. 14,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,394. PTC has a 12 month low of $86.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.09.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

