Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.34 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $12,216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $6,170,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $797.80.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $496.62 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $811.25. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

