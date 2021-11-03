Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,890 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PEG stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,750. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after buying an additional 192,893 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 444,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
