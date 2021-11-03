Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.500-$12.800 EPS.
PSA opened at $337.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.82 and its 200-day moving average is $303.53.
In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.92.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
