Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.500-$12.800 EPS.

PSA opened at $337.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.82 and its 200-day moving average is $303.53.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.92.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

