Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.87. 1,176,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,313. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $915,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 23,571 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $880,612.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmonx stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Pulmonx worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

