Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

Shares of LUNG traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.87. 1,176,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

LUNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmonx stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 113.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.