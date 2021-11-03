Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Sells $10,105.85 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,795 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $10,105.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PBYI traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 878,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,492. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $268.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 85,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

