Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $621.10 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

